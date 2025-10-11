US to slap 100% tariffs on Chinese goods as trade war flares anew

[1/2] U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced sweeping new trade measures against China, raising tariffs on all Chinese exports to 100% and imposing controls on critical software in retaliation for Beijing’s limits on rare earth mineral exports vital to global technology and manufacturing.



"Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the USA, and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software."

The announcement followed an earlier post issued on Friday that signalled new levies against Chinese goods were in the offing, while also threatening to cancel a meeting with President Xi Jinping, a broadside against Beijing on Friday that sent markets and relations between the world's largest economies into a spiral.

Trump, due to meet Xi in about three weeks in South Korea, complained on social media about what he characterised as China's plans to hold the global economy hostage after China dramatically expanded its rare earth element export controls on Thursday.

China dominates the market for such elements, which are essential to tech manufacturing.

Trump said there was no reason to hold the meeting with Xi that he had previously announced. Beijing had never confirmed the meeting between the leaders.

The remarks signalled the biggest rupture in relations in four months and immediately raised questions about whether an economic detente between Beijing and Washington - the world's biggest factory and its biggest consumer - can survive.