Sindh, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation across key sectors

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Prince Mansoor bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council at Sindh CM's House, Karachi, October 9, 2025. — CM House

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council Chairman Prince Mansoor bin Mohammad Al Saud on Thursday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic ties through enhanced collaboration and targeted investments in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

The chief minister hosted the visiting Prince Mansoor and his 30-member business delegation at the CM House, where both sides discussed new opportunities for trade, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism.

The meeting marked a major step toward strengthening bilateral ties and advancing shared economic goals under Saudi Vision 2030, said a press release issued by the Chief Minister's House.

During the meeting, CM Murad reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering long-term cooperation, highlighting Sindh’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as a proven framework for foreign investment.

He said Sindh’s portfolio of $5 billion worth of investable projects reflected the province’s potential to serve as a driver of Pakistan’s economic growth.

“We invite our Saudi brothers to partner with us in Sindh’s development journey,” CM Shah said, adding that his government was simplifying investment procedures, digitising land records, and ensuring end-to-end facilitation for investors.

Prince Mansoor, appreciating Sindh’s investment potential, announced the creation of sector-specific sub-committees to target investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

He said Saudi investors viewed Pakistan as a “gateway for regional trade” and recognised its importance in tourism, infrastructure, and privatisation.

“Our business council has a long-standing record of cooperation,” he said. “We are here with investors from every major sector, ready to explore opportunities. Pakistan’s ongoing privatisation process is a valuable opportunity for Saudi investors.”

During the meeting, a detailed presentation showcased Sindh’s economic strengths, highlighting opportunities in energy, water management, technology, logistics, and eco-tourism.

Key projects presented included the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Sino Sindh Resources Limited (Thar Block-I), Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project, NED Technology Park, and the Hawks Bay and Keenjhar Lake Resorts.

The Saudi delegation praised Sindh’s PPP track record and existing partnerships with global institutions, including the World Bank, ADB, Shanghai Electric, Engro, and McKinsey, describing them as indicators of a stable, investor-friendly environment.

The two sides agreed to form joint working groups in priority sectors to ensure focused and sustainable progress on mutual goals.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to enhance economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, aligning their shared vision for sustainable growth, innovation, and regional prosperity.