Pakistan records 8.4% growth in remittances: SBP

A person shows US dollars at a currency exchange store. — Reuters/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed on Thursday that the overseas workers’ remittances witnessed an increase of 8.41% during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2025-26.

The inflow of $9.536 billion was recorded during July-September 2025-26 compared to the inflow of $8.796 billion during July-September 2024-25, showing a growth of 8.41%.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the workers' remittance went up by 11.33% in September 2025 to $3.183billion from $2.859 billion during the same month last year.

Remittances inflows during September 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($750.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($677.1 million), the United Kingdom ($454.8 million), and the United States of America ($269.0 million).

Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad, in a statement on X, said that during the last fiscal year, Pakistan received $38.3 billion in remittances, adding that in the current fiscal year, remittances are expected to surpass $41 billion mark.

Remittances are a lifeline for millions of households across the country, he said, adding that the continuous increase in remittances has strengthened Pakistan’s external accounts. Remittances are not merely a source of financial inflow but a symbol of national and economic resilience.