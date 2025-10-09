Louis Tomlinson shares honest take on One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson got real about the future of One Direction.

The eldest member of the british boyband offered his perspective on whether the boys could ever get back together.

The Night Changes hitmaker confessed that the idea of a reunion feels "infinitely more complicated" in the wake of bandmember Liam Payne’s tragic death in October 2024.

During a recent interview, the 33-year-old singer was asked whether Oasis‘ reunion, which he personally attended on the band’s opening night, had stirred any feeling inside him about the prospect of reuniting One Direction one day.

"That was one of the first feelings I got when I was there, but I think it’s more that you’re romanticising the idea than [thinking about] the reality of the situation," he told Rolling Stone UK.

One Direction together in 2013 before Zayn Malik exited the group in 2015

"Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that," the History vocalist added, shooting down any rumours of an upcoming reunion.

Getting back together as a four-piece with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn without Liam would "feel like something else, almost," Louis admitted.

"Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, 'I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.' But now I’d be really surprised," he explained. "I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect."

However even if a full One Direction reunion isn’t on the cards just yet, fans still have something to look forward to as Louis and Zayn, 32, are teaming up for a brand-new Netflix documentary series, set to premiere next year.

The three-part series, that is yet-to-be-named, will be directed by Nicola Marsh. It will feature the former One Direction bandmates going on a "spontaneous adventure" across the United States, sharing a "rare look."

The both of them will open up “about life, love, loss, and fatherhood," all while offering insights into their private lives and how they rekindled their friendship.