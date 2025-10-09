Jisoo drops official preview of new duet with Zayn Malik: 'Eyes Closed’

Jisoo and Zayn Malik are keeping fans buzzing with anticipation for their upcoming duet, Eyes Closed.

On Thursday, October 9, the BLACKPINK star shared an exciting preview of the music video along with the official release date.

The 18-second teaser begins with the 32-year-old heart throb in a rotating frame before the South Korean singer and actress joins him. The two sing in harmony, "We should fall in love with our eyes closed."

After a series of rapid scene transitions, the video ends on a black screen with the words "Jisoo X Zayn Eyes Closed" and the release details: October 10 | 12 AM EST | 1 PM KST.

The track is reportedly produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, the team behind hitmakers, incluing Ghost by Justin Bieber, Liar by Camila Cabello, and Memories by Maroon 5.

Interestingly, back in September, during his Break Free livestream, the One Direction famed singer teased that he had been working with a "cool collaborator" and hinted he’d be "featuring on something pretty sick."

While fans initially speculated a possible project with former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, given their recent public reunion after nearly a decade, it now appears Jisoo was the mystery collaborator he had in mind, which is totally unexpected for both fandoms.

Notably, rumours of a collaboration between Zayn and BLACKPINK began circulating earlier in July when the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker was spotted attending the K-pop girl group’s New York concert with his daughter, Khai, whom he shares with ex-partner Gigi Hadid.