Saoirse Ronan reunites with Paul Mescal for iconic role in Beatles film

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are set to reunite on screen after starring together in 2023's Foe.

This time, the pair will portray an iconic couple from The Beatles' world in the highly-awaited biopic directed by Sam Mendes.

The Little Women actress will play Linda McCartney, the wife of Sir Paul McCartney, portrayed by Mescal.

Linda and Paul married in 1969. She worked alongside him as keyboardist and harmony vocalist in his post-Beatles band, Wings. Linda died from cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

However, according to Variety, the Sony studio has declined to comment on Ronan's casting.

As for the rest of the three artists, Harrison Dickinson is playing John Lennon, Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison and Barry Keoghan is cast as Ringo Starr.

Mendes is developing a four-part film, one from each member point of view.

The films will eventually intersect each other at a point capturing bands journey from Liverpool to their rise as global icons and, ultimately, their breakup in 1970.

McCartney, Starr, and the families of the late Lennon and Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for the scripted films, making these the first features sanctioned by the band.

The official synopsis of the films states, "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

All four parts of the film will be released in April 2028 as what the studio has said it to be, "first binge-able theatrical experience."