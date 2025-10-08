Meghan Markle’s surprising friendship with Hollywood’s first family of reality TV

Meghan Markle’s unexpected Hollywood inner circle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move to Montecito, California, in 2020 not only gave them a new home but also introduced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Hollywood’s inner circle.

Among their high profile friendships, one connection has flown under the radar: the Kardashians.

The reality TV dynasty has quietly shown support for Meghan, particularly following her career relaunch. They are always on the mailing list for drops from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Most recently, Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse of a delivery from the Duchess, showcasing an array of products from the collection.

Accompanying the package was a note from Meghan herself, “Hey, hey all my girls with a K,” framed with a threaded love heart, underscoring the friendly bond between the Duchess and Hollywood’s famous family.

The Kardashians’ admiration for Meghan Markle goes back years as far as 2019.

During her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Khloé Kardashian shared a snapshot of the ceremony’s coverage, adding a heartfelt “Congratulations” and “Yayyyy” surrounded by a hand-drawn love heart.

The connection even extends to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. In 2023, Doria was spotted alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, highlighting the family ties that have developed between Meghan and Hollywood royalty.

She has long standing ties with Oprah Winfrey, who recently vacationed in Mallorca with Kris Jenner and pal Gayle King.

Oprah was also among the first to support Meghan’s social media return in 2024, when she launched her lifestyle brand America Riviera Orchard, which later evolved into As Ever.