Regional powers ‘oppose’ Trump’s move to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram base

A firefighter vehicle is seen at Bagram air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan on July 5, 2021. — Reuters

Regional countries, including Pakistan, China, and Iran, appeared united against US President Donald Trump’s plan to take over the Bagram military base in Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued after their meeting in Moscow.

The “Moscow Format” meeting on Afghanistan — the seventh such event hosted by Russia — was also attended for the first time by the Taliban administration’s foreign minister.

The 10 nations also included Russia, China and Iran, as well as Central Asian countries.

In a joint statement released by Russia's foreign ministry late on Tuesday, the 10 countries did not name the United States or Bagram itself, but seemed to take aim at Trump's plan for the base, endorsing the Taliban's position on the issue.

"They (the countries meeting) called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," the joint statement read.

Taliban opposition to foreign forces

At a press conference on Tuesday in Moscow at the conclusion of the event, the Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated his position.

"Afghanistan is a free and independent country, and throughout history, it has never accepted the military presence of foreigners. Our decision and policy will remain the same to keep Afghanistan free and independent," he said.

The US Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Taliban's first administration was ousted in 2001 by a US-led invasion of the country, triggering an insurgency by the group.

Bagram, just outside the capital Kabul, became the biggest and best-known US base in Afghanistan before the chaotic US withdrawal from the country in 2021 as the Taliban retook control.

Last month, Trump threatened "bad things" would happen to Afghanistan if it did not give back Bagram, and cited what he called its strategic location near China.

Current and former US officials have cast doubt on Trump's goal, saying that re-occupying Bagram might end up looking like a re-invasion, requiring more than 10,000 troops as well as deployment of advanced air defences.