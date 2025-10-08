Dwayne Johnson ‘taking a huge risk’ with his health for meaty roles

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson fuels health concerns after dropping pounds for his role in The Smashing Machine.

A source told Radar Online that the wrestler-turned-actor “wants to be taken seriously as an actor” as he believed this movie would make him “stand up with other A-listers” including Brad Pitt, George Clooney.

But Dwayne’s friends have expressed their concerns as they noted that “he's going to dangerous extremes,” with his weight loss, said an insider.

The Red Notice actor, however, hopes that his “physical transformation will push him to new heights as a dramatic actor”.

According to a source, The Rock revealed he “was hungry to change for the meaty part”.

The insider explained, “He's known to go through torturous physical transformations to get a certain look for a role, but the fear is he's taking a huge risk with his health.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Dwayne considered him “very fortunate to have the career” he has had over the years and “to make the movies that he has made”.

“But there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more – I want to do more and what does that look like?’” explained the Jungle Cruise actor.

Although Dwayne’s new movie has flopped at the box office, the actor has not given up and all set to play an old man for his new project, Lizard Music.

An insider added, “Dwayne is excited and enjoying this new journey and nothing will sway him to change his ways."