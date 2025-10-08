Princess Anne sets sail for tradition at St. Paul’s Cathedral Seafarers’ Service

Princess Anne honours Britain’s Mariners at St. Paul’s

London is set to welcome a whirlwind of royal engagements today as Princess Anne is going to take on a packed schedule across the capital.

Known for her tireless work ethic, Princess Anne will begin her day at the iconic St. Paul's Cathedral, attending the Annual National Service for Seafarers, a longstanding tribute to those who serve at sea.

She’ll then lend her support to environmental causes at the People for Planet Summit, before heading to the Stelios Foundation for their Autumn Reception, spotlighting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives.

Rounding off her day, The Princess Royal will join the British Olympic Association for an exclusive dinner at The Lanesborough, celebrating excellence in British sport.

Meanwhile, The Duke if Edinburgh will attend a business breakfast at the Blue Fin Building in his role as Trustee of the Award, bringing together supporters and stakeholders to champion the life changing youth programme.

Later, he will host a special reception at St James’s Palace to officially launch the lead up to a major milestone, the 70th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in 2026.