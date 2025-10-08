Jacob Elordi describes 'liberating experience' while doing Del Toro’s 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi's transformation into The Creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is a standout aspect of the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elordi shared his experience of playing the iconic character, revealing that once the prosthetics were applied, he felt a deep connection to The Creature.

However, he also emphasised the importance of the liberating environment created by del Toro on set, which allowed him to fully immerse himself in the role without feeling tortured or suffocated.

"There's a certain point once the prosthetics go on where they kind of demand that you are The Creature and there's a level of focus that needs to come to the role," Elordi explained.

"But at the same time, Guillermo created such a free set... it was creatively very liberating to be on that set."

This approach to filmmaking is a departure from the typical Method acting technique, which often involves intense emotional struggles.

Oscar Isaac, who plays Victor Frankenstein, echoed Elordi's sentiments, praising del Toro for setting a positive tone on set. "It felt much more like a team, so there wasn't a lot of us wallowing in our own shit," Isaac said.

"It was us really coming together and being there for each other."

Del Toro's passion for Frankenstein is evident in the film's meticulous attention to detail and its thought-provoking themes. The director has long considered monsters as symbols of humanity's fears, and his adaptation seeks to explore the Creature as both victim and villain, deserving of empathy as much as fear.

By giving the Creature his own voice, the film reframes the story as one of longing, rage, and the eternal question: who is the real monster?

Frankenstein hits select theaters on October 17 and starts streaming on Netflix on November 7.