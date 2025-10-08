West End actor Ben Lewis dies at 46

Ben Lewis, known for starring in The Phantom of the Opera, has passed away at the age of 46.

In an Instagram post on Monday, October 6, the West End star’s friend and Australian TV host Todd Woodbridge confirmed his death with a heartfelt tribute.

"Today we lost Ben Lewis one my families dearest friends way to young and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!" he wrote alongside a carousel. "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.."

The series of photos featured the late artist performing on stage as well as some candid photos of him enjoying time with friends.

His pal described him as "one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with…"

"So many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland, visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London to times spent at Wimbledon… and our last pic together in late June at our home…sending our love to all the family tonight.." the mourning friend added before concluding.

Lewis died of bowel cancer over more than a after he was diagnosed in February 2024. The disease was deemed incurable, per a GoFundMe account established to benefit Lewis's family.