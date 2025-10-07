Keke Palmer reveals valuable advice she’d like to give to her younger self

Keke Palmer has recently revealed valuable advice she’s like to give to her younger self.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new movie Good Fortune, told her co-stars in a segment for PEOPLE.

“I think that my younger self needed to hear that it's really okay to be angry, and it's really okay to be sad,” said the 32-year-old.

Keke continued, “I think growing up, I felt that I always had to like I had deep feelings.”

“I felt like, 'Oh I just need to make it easier for everybody,' because I didn't want to put it out there,” explained the Nope actress.

However, Keke stated, “As I've gotten older, I realised somebody just needed to tell her, 'You deserve to be angry sometimes. You deserve to be sad. Those are real emotions.’”

Last year, The Pickup actress disclosed how she became the breadwinner for her family due to acting.

“My parents — at their best — made $40,000 a year growing up. A year. I was making that a show,” remarked Keke.

Meanwhile, the actress added, “We are family, and everybody sacrificed for me to be where I'm at… My dad gave up his pension ... my mother, she gave up everything so she could travel with me.”