‘Stranger Things’ drops major Vecna, Max plot twist ahead of final season

Stranger Things sent its fans reeling with a new update ahead of the season finale.

The hit TV series, which has been running for over a decade, dropped a sweet video of co-stars Sadie Sink and Jamie Campbell Bower sitting down together for a re-run of show’s season two.

The short reel on Instagram featured Sink with walkie-talkie calling Campbell and telling him that she is feeling bored. However, Campbell replies saying "I’m never bored."

Sadie than suggest a way to kill her boredom and invites Campbell to join her to re-watch second season of the series.

The duo than sit next to each other with Campbell asking, “You’re ready.” To which Sadie replies, “yes.”

As soon as the video was dropped, fans swarmed the comment section marvelling over how the studio has made the "villain and victim" promoting the show together.

“Plot twist: vecna and max become best friends,” wrote a user.

Another exclaimed, “GET THOSE TWO AWAY FROM EACH OTHER.”

“Are we having Max bonding with the real Henry inside Vecna’s mind or something?” one more fan theorised the plot of the show.

In the end of season 4, Max successfully escaped the psychological trap of Vecna from upside down. However, she was left in an unconscious state.

Following the tragic ending previous season, the fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth and final season to release to finally know what becomes of their beloved character.

The Stranger Things fifth and final season will be released in three volumes with first part releasing on November 26, second on December 25 and the last part on New Year Night.