Dwayne Johnson finally addresses ‘The Smashing Machine’ poor opening

Dwayne Johnson has finally addressed The Smashing Machine’s worst box office debut in a social media post.

The Red Notice actor turns to Instagram and expresses his gratitude to audiences who watched the movie despite the financial setback.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine,” wrote the 53-year-old in the caption.

Reflecting on his transformative experience portraying UFC legend Mark Kerr, Dwayne, who is also known as The Rock, said, “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results.”

But what the Black Adam actor “realised you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere”.

Dwayne declared, “I will always run to that opportunity.”

“It was my honour to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie. Thank you, brother, for believing in me,” he stated while speaking of his movie’s director.

In the end, Dwayne added, “Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy.”

Meanwhile, the A24 biopic opened to $5.9 million domestically, marking the lowest box office collection of Dwayne’s movies so far, per Variety.