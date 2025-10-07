‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series drops first poster ahead of its release

Games of Thrones spin off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms shared a major update.

With the production wrapped earlier this year in Northern Ireland, HBO Max has now released the first official poster of the series.

The caption said, "This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on HBO Max. #nycc."

The poster featured Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, the secret Targaryen prince Aegon, also known as Egg.

In conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Ira Parker said, "All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence."

"The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi’s score is orchestral and large and beautiful," he added.

"That's not really Dunk’s M.O. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him."

The upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the story takes place over 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The official logline states, "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

In addition to Claffey and Ansell, the cast includes, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell.