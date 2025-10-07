Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez in first reunion after divorce

Ben Affleck has recently broken silence on his ex Jennifer Lopez in their first reunion after divorce.

The actor and movie-maker, whose company Artists Equity financed JLo’s new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, speaks highly of his former wife over her performance in the new movie.

“Jennifer, in a role, that she’s like born to play,” said the 53-year-old in a new interview with Extra during red carpet at the NYC movie premiere.

Gushing over the singer-turned-actress, Ben stated that she’s “amazing in the movie”.

“I just can’t wait for the audiences to see this movie… I am as proud of this movie as I have ever been involved in,” explained the Argo star.

Ben further said that this is “exactly the kind of thing we want to do with Artists Equity, which is give people this opportunity, let them show the world how magnificent they are and show a real diversity in the kind of stories that can get told”.

When reporter asked about JLo’s transformation for this movie, the Deep Water actor mentioned, “It was obvious to me very early on in Jennifer’s involvement that she’s gonna die or be great.”

“She just going to give it her all and she did,” continued The Accountant 2 actor.

Ben noted that JLo worked “enormously hard”.

“This role, you get to see, like all of her many gifts…. She’s somebody who grew up watching classical musicals and contemporary dance,” remarked the Gone Girl actress.

Ben added, “This is kind of fascinating mix of both dance forms are powerful, moving and gripping drama you have ever watched.”

“She really does it all in this movie; the acting and singing as well as dancing and kind of embodies the whole spirit of it playing the titular title character, she’s fabulous,” concluded the actor and movie-maker.