Oscar Isaac gushes working with Guillermo del Toro on ‘Frankenstein’

Oscar Isaac gushes about working with Guillermo del Toro on ‘Frankenstein’

Oscar Isaac looked back on his time on the set of Frankenstein with the director Guillermo del Toro.

The Dune actor stars as Victor Frankenstein along with Jacob Elordi as The Creature, in the upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelly's 1818 novel.

Isaac in conversation with SFX Magazine shared what it was like working on set of the highly anticipated film.

"It was the most f--king fun I've ever had in my life," he said.

The actor went on to explain how the practical sets, del Toro's enthusiasm for the material and the movie-making process added more to his experience.

"Running around in the rain, up and down steps, this Christ-like thing on a crucifix and Guillermo in the corner, screaming! It was hard to fathom that it was actually happening," he added.

"It's such dark material, but was approached with so much joy. Like 14 year olds had keys to the kingdom – it had that kind of energy to it."

In addition to Isaac and Elordi, the cast also includes Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Christopher Waltz as Henrich Harlander, Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe and many more.

The official synopsis of the film, states, "A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Frankenstein was premiered at Venice Film Festival in August. It slated for limited release from October 17 till its debut on Netflix on November 7.