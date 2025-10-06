Meghan Markle's dad thanks King Charles for walking her down the aisle

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, walked Meghan down the aisle for her 2018 wedding

Thomas Markle has expressed gratitude toward King Charles for stepping in to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle during her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday published October 5, the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father reflected on the moment that made headlines worldwide, saying he remains thankful to His Majesty for what he did when he couldn’t be there himself.

“I’m still deeply grateful to the King for doing that. I wish it could have been me,” he said.

Thomas, now 81, was originally meant to escort Meghan at St George’s Chapel in Windsor but missed the ceremony after suffering a heart attack days before. The wedding came amid a media storm surrounding him, after reports emerged that he had staged paparazzi photos ahead of the big day.

The controversy led to a public fallout between Thomas and Meghan, which has yet to heal. “I wish I could’ve been there,” he added. “I was very proud of her that day.”

Despite the years of distance, Thomas said he still hopes to reconcile with his daughter and meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, one day.

“When you are a grandparent, you think about things like that. I’d love a photograph,” he said, referencing recent reports that Prince Harry gifted the monarch a photograph of Archie and Lilibet during their reunion last month.

Thomas added, “I would like to speak to Charles. Of all the people on the planet, he knows what it feels like to be estranged from a child and how tough it is.”