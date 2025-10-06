Sydney Sweeney makes major move with beau Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney attends important event with Scooter Braun after meeting parents

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney appear to be sticking by each other as they go through their professional and personal duties.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted with the music producer, 44, in New York City, while she attended the promo events for her new movie, Christy.

The Euphoria star and Braun held hands and packed on PDA on their casual date on Sunday, October 5.

Sweeney went for a laid-back formal theme for her look as she sported a blue and white striped long-sleeved shirt over a grey pinstriped dress, black shades, and matching heels.

The businessman for his part, put on a white t-shirt under a black buttoned-up shirt and green pants, accessorised with loafers and a cap.

The couple’s day out comes after an insider confirmed to Page Six that the Anyone But You actress and Braun are “very happy” and he “really likes her.”

Another source shared that the relationship is “not casual” after the couple were seen meeting up with Sweeney’s parents at a Halloween Horror Nights trip.

Braun and Sweeney came together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Italian wedding this summer.