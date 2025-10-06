Jennifer Lopez gives props to Ben Affleck for ‘Kiss of the Spider Man’

Jennifer Lopez has recently left stunned after a TV presenter asked her about Ben Affleck divorce during Kiss of the Spider Woman promotions.

The Marry Me actress was in conversation with the promotion of her musical movie during an appearance on Today show on October 6.

When presenter Craig Melvin asked, “In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalised with Ben.”

JLo chimed in and said, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

But Craig mentioned, “I read that your ex is an executive producer on the movie.”

Maid in Manhattan actress first laughed off and then admitted, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made.”

“And I will always give him that credit,” stated the 56-year-old.

Spilling the tea about her divorce, JLo remarked, “And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going.”

Elsewhere on the show, the Shotgun Wedding actress explained how the movie helped her navigate her personal chaos.

“It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she shared.

JLo further said, “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

Looking ahead, Lopez added, “I took some time off after filming and now we’re back. I’m really excited for everybody to see this movie. It’s a beautiful movie about love.”