Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr. team up for exciting non-Marvel project

The longtime friends are combining their respective beverage companies

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. are proving their chemistry extends far beyond the Marvel universe.

The longtime friends have teamed up for a new venture combining their separate passions — beer and coffee.

As reported by the brands, Holland’s premium non-alcoholic beer company, BERO Brewing, and Downey Jr.’s slow-roasted coffee brand, Happy Coffee, have come together for a creative crossover: BERO Coffee Draught and happy Eternal Hoptimist ground coffee.

“When beer meets coffee and coffee meets beer,” the duo announced in a joint Instagram post on October 6, alongside a playful 20-second video of the stars playfully jostling around while showing off the new drinks.

In a statement, the Iron Man star, 60, said the collaboration reflects their bond. “My friendship with Tom stems from mutual support and respect, and this partnership is exactly that — sharing what we love and creating quality products in tandem.”

The Spider-Man actor, 29, echoed the sentiment, adding, “This is the kind of collaboration you can only do with a friend. Robert knows coffee better than anyone, and we wanted to bring that same level of care to a beer that celebrates what both our brands stand for: quality, craft and a premium experience in every sip.”