Louis Partridge reflects on playing Edward Guinness: ‘so different from me’

Louis Partridge reflected on what appealed him the most about his role as Edward Guinness from the hit series the House of Guinness.

The Enola Holmes star starred as the youngest and most ambitious sibling from the famous Irish brewery family.

In an interview with the Town & Country magazine, Partridge revealed that he found the character "so different to me that I was just intrigued".

"He's quite straight laced. He's very ambitious and very strategic, I'm a bit more spontaneous and messy," added the Disclaimer actor. "It was interesting - drilling down to the mind of somebody who just needs things to be a certain way and whose life is in his job and his work."

Partridge went on to talk how he prepared himself for Edward's role. He shared that he did tons of research on how Edward managed a brewery of such a large scale in his young age.

The British actor also studied the cultural and political history of that era to better understand Edward's struggles and challenges.

"It made me think you wouldn't really have a thing called adolescent in that era, it's like you're a child, and then when you can work, you work and then you're treated like an adult," he explained.

Partridge further said, "It was quite a cruel world in that sense, but I think Edward is built for that, can withstand that and wants to do that. That was interesting."

The Irish drama, based on real story, explored the aftermath of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness' death, as his brewing empire passes to his two sons, Arthur (Anthony Boyle) and Edward (Partridge), who must run it together.

Meanwhile, his daughter Anne (Emily Farin) and his son Ben (Fionn O'Shea), who struggles with alcoholism and addiction, search for greater meaning in their lives.

House of Guinness was released on Netflix on September 25.