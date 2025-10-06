Bruce Springsteen weighs in on Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal in his biopic

Bruce Springsteen is very impressed by Jeremy Allen White.

After attending the premiere of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere at the New York Film Festival on Sunday, September 28, the 76-year-old rock legend praised the film and its cast, especially the actor, who portrays him in the biopic.

He joked that The Bear star has played a "much better looking version" of himself and thanked the actor for putting his "heart and soul" into the role.

"I want to thank everybody for coming out to see our film tonight and our crew, a great cast," the iconic singer-songwriter and guitarist remarked on stage. "Jeremy Allen White for putting his whole heart and soul into the part, just such a wonderful job, and for playing a much better looking version of me."

White, 34, previously shared that he had several candid conversations with Springsteen early in the production.

The musician opened up about personal moments, some of which deeply resonated with him, helping the Shameless alum find a meaningful entry point into the character.

In addition to raving over The Iron Claw actor, the Land of Hope and Dreams performer also praised Jeremy Strong, who portrays Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. He joked again that Strong made a “much, much better-looking” Landau.

The film, which is set to hit theaters on October 24, centers on the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska, a raw and introspective project that came during a pivotal moment in his life and career.

According to the official synopsis, the movie explores the emotional and creative journey of a young Springsteen as he grapples with fame and personal demons on the brink of superstardom.