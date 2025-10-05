Nicole Kidman attends important public event after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman might be going through a tough time as she deals with her recent split from Keith Urban but she still prioritised stepping out for a good cause.
The 58-year-old actress attended amFAR's Dallas auction in Texas on Saturday, October 4, just days after she filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years.
The charity event was arranged in support of AIDS research and was attended by many famous people, including Teri Hatcher, who hosted the event, Taylor Sheridan, Diana Ross, and Dirk Nowitzki.
The auction was the Big Little Lies star’s first public appearance since the news of her split with the country singer, 57, broke out on Monday, September 29.
It was revealed that the estranged couple got separated earlier this summer against Kidman’s wishes.
However, due to irreconcilable differences, the Babygirl actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30.
Kidman requested to be the primary residential parent in the custody filing for the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Speaking about the former couple, who got married in 2006, a source previously told People Magazine, "She's been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it. But she's surprisingly level-headed and calm. Now that it's out, she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls."
