Bradley Cooper upsets Leonardo DiCaprio by choosing Gigi Hadid over pal

Leonardo DiCaprio regrets losing friend Bradley Cooper because of Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper reportedly sacrificed his close friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio in favour of his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

The Titanic star and Cooper, both 50, had been friends for a long time, while Hadid briefly dated DiCaprio.

However, things took a turn when the supermodel, 30, started dating the Limitless star, and their romance turned into a serious relationship.

Hadid and DiCaprio drifted apart, and “there was a lot of resentment from Gigi and her friends towards Leo," an insider told RadarOnline.

The source continued, "Bradley came onto the scene soon after that, and Leo kept his distance, assuming it wouldn't last very long. But it's turned out to be the real deal."

At present, Cooper and Hadid have been together for two years, and they have "made their relationship a priority," which reportedly upsets DiCaprio because the American Sniper actor maintains his distance from his girlfriend’s ex.

The insider shared, Cooper is too much of a gentleman "to stay friendly with someone who treated his girl shabbily."

The Shutter Island actor seems to be silently hoping to get his friend back as he “loved him like a brother and misses him like crazy. He's sulking that Bradley's broken the bro code and really doesn't understand what he sees in Gigi," as per the source.