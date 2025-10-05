Dwayne Johnson, Benny Safdie making 'Lizard Music' for THIS reason

Benny Safdie, who teams up again with Dwayne Johnson, has recently revealed interesting details about their upcoming project, Lizard Music.
The Smashing Machine director spoke to Deadline at the movie premiere and opened up that he wanted to make a movie for his two children following his new flick based on the life of UFC legend Mark Kerr.
“It was interesting because after this movie—if it works for you—you leave the theatre feeling something very filled up,” said the writer and director.
Benny told the outlet, “You look out at life like, ‘That’s wild! All this stuff can happen to you and you can still be on the other side.’”
The movie-maker reflected that there was something “about seeing that on people”.
“I’ve got two kids, and I said, ‘You know what? I wanna be able to show something, and I wanna be able to have a conversation with them, and I want them to feel those feelings,’ And so, that’s what we’re doing,” explained the 39-year-old director.
Based on Daniel Pinkwater’s novel, Benny revealed that Lizard Music is about “a kid who discovers an island of lizards that are sentient, and they play music, they have broadcast TV”.
“Dwayne was just talking about how he was slimming down for the movie,” added the director.
Hollywood actress Julia Roberts discusses Taylor Swift and her pink dress at ‘After the Hunt’ premiere
Elizabeth Olsen plays the role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Late Italian actor Remo Girone did films with stars like Ben Affleck, Denzel Washington, Matt Damon and more
Leighton Meester gushes about filming ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 with husband Adam Brody
Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis were first romantically linked in January 2023
Robert Pattinson opens up about fatherhood: 'It changed my life in ways I never imagined'
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney relationship status revealed
'Thunder Road' star passes away at 84 after long illness