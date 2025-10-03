Mariah Carey sparks new drama with Jennifer Lopez after years of tension

Mariah Carey brought back one of pop culture’s most famous feuds after making fresh comments about Jennifer Lopez during a live TV interview.

The singer, 56, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about her now legendary remark from 2003 when she famously said about Lopez, “I don’t know her.”

The line went viral at the time and has followed both women for over two decades.

Mariah stood by her original words, explaining, “Th wee thing is, I was being honest when I said it. So I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big most of the time.”

When Andy pressed her on whether things changed between the two stars, she simply replied, “How could I suddenly know her, you know?”

The response made the studio audience laugh while clips quickly spread across social media, with fans praising her as “forever iconic.”

Lopez has previously denied Mariah’s claim, calling her “forgetful” and saying they met many times, but Mariah doubled down on her words, insisting she has no memory of those meetings.

During the interview, the All I want for Christmas is You hitmaker also touched on her long-standing clash with rapper Eminem, revealing there was some truth to reports he wanted her to play his mother in 8 Mile.

She dismissed the feud lightly, saying she did not care what he claimed.

The iconic singer later joked about her ex-husband Nick Cannon insuring his testicles for ten million dollars, rolling her eyes and asking for “Lord’s help.”