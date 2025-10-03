Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson open up to each other on upcoming Netflix series

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are reuniting on screen for the first time in years as they embark on a cross-country journey for a new Netflix docu-series.

The project, now in production, follows the two former One Direction stars as they travel across the U.S., sharing stories from their past while also reflecting on the tragic death of their former bandmate, Liam Payne.

Deadline confirmed that Nicola Marsh, known for Child Star and Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, is directing the series.

It comes from Campfire Studios, the company behind Smartless: On the Road.

Producers Ross Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans are set to executive produce, with the series expected to arrive on Netflix in 2026.

The news marks a significant moment for One Direction fans, as Tomlinson and Malik have rarely been seen together since Malik’s departure from the group in 2015.

The band officially split in 2016 after becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, with a massive global fanbase that still remains active today.

While Harry Styles and Niall Horan are not expected to appear in the Netflix project, the focus on Tomlinson and Malik is sure to draw attention, particularly as they open up about Payne’s passing.

The singer died in 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel window in Buenos Aires. His funeral brought the remaining members together for the first time since their split, a moment that reminded fans of the bond they once shared.

Malik has been based in the U.S. since 2018, living in Pennsylvania, while Tomlinson also spends much of his time stateside.

The Sun was first to report news of the series, which promises to take fans inside both a personal road trip and an emotional journey as the two artists reflect on the past and look ahead to the future.