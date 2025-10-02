Nico Parker receives promise of support from ‘The Last of Us’ co-star Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal to feature as Reed Richards in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Pedro Pascal has penned the most special words for The Last of Us co-star Nico Parker.

For the past six years, TIME has chosen 100 artist, leaders, innovators and advocates who they believed are playing a part in shaping the future and are defining the next generation leadership.

Hence, the 50-year-old wrote a heartfelt piece for Nico, who played his daughter in the HBO backed series.

In the TIME article, the Fantastic Four star promised the 20-year-old actress to be by her side on every step of career. In short, he promised his support to Parker.

Pascal wrote, “Nico Parker is my first daughter. The one you learn from, the one who shows you patience and humor no matter the moment, no ¬matter the day.”

The Game of Thrones actor praised her beauty, talent, and intelligence.

He continued, “She moves through a world that is stunned by her beauty, and if and when anyone gets past it, they are met with an intelligence, talent and sensitivity that can vanish any picture you’re trying to hold onto.”

“You will never catch up with Nico, but she will wait for you.”

Created by Craig Mazin, hit TV series The Last of Us based on two seasons feature Pedro along with Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Anne Torv, Kaitlyn Dever, and Catherine O’Hara.

Work wise, the Materialists has a bunch of big projects in the pipeline including The Mandalorian & Grogu, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.