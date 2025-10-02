Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson share incredible details about ‘The Long Walk’

Stephen King's adaptation 'The Long Walk' also features Mark Hamill

Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk has arrived as one of the year’s most haunting Stephen King adaptations.

The newly released featurette released by Collider gives audiences an insight about the horror film.

Lawrence and the film’s stars, Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson reflected on the intense journey of translating King’s dystopian vision to the screen.

Hoffman and Jonsson share how they immersed themselves in roles that demanded both physical endurance and deep vulnerability, describing the experience as one that will stay with them for the rest of their careers.

Meanwhile, Lawrence credits the movies’ emotional weight not just to his direction but to the script by JT Mollner and the profound collaboration between cast and crew.

The story of flick revolves around a cruel government ritual: an annual “long walk” where one boy from each state competes for inconceivable wealth.

The rules are simple yet cruel — keep walking or die. For a narrative centred on a seemingly straightforward act of endurance, it is the performers’ strength that endures the tension.

Besides Hoffman and Jonsson, the horror movie also features Ben Wang, Charlie Plummer, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Joshua Odjick, and Roman Griffin Davis, with veteran support from Mark Hamill and Judy Greer.

Together, they bring to life a tale that is as much about resilience and brief companionship as it is about survival.

The Long Walk has quickly positioned itself as one of the strongest King adaptations in years after achieving an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.