Elle Fanning on working with her sister Dakota for the first time in a movie

Elle Fanning has recently expressed her excitement for working with her sister and actress Dakota in an upcoming movie project.

The Maleficent actress opened up about her experience working with Fifty Shades of Grey star as she attended the New York Film Festival for her movie premiere, Sentimental Value, earlier this week.

When asked about her new project with Dakota, Elle told NBC New York that this will be the first time that both sisters will share the screen together after acting for years.

“I started out acting pretending to be Dakota in like flashback scenes like as a younger version of her,” recalled the 27-year-old.

Therefore, Elle revealed that she and Dakota are going to film together and play sisters next year.

All the Bright Places actress confessed they have “never read lines together”.

So, Elle added, “It’s going to be really emotional and yeah, it will be beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Elle and Dakota will finally share a screen in movie adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale.

The movie, which is set for cinema release in 2027, will be directed by Michael Morris and produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, Elle, Dakota along with Brittany Kahane Ward, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.