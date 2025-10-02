Channing Tatum teases mind-blowing experience in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Channing Tatum promises mind-blowing experience in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Channing Tatum revealed major details about the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday.

The Magic Mike actor, who stars as Gambit, also known as Remy LeBeau - a mutant with the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy, hinted at what audience can expect from the film.

During his appearance at the premiere of Roofman in Los Angeles, Tatum told Entertainment Tonight. "[Marvel] set a bar for themselves every movie and they beat it every single movie. And I can tell you this: as I was reading I was like, ‘How are they going to do this?! I don’t know how they’re going to do this.’ You’re just not ready."

"I don’t know how to describe it to you. It’s going to make your brains ooze out of your ears," he continued. "Like in the way I knew when Blade walks on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, people are going to physically lose their actual minds."

He added, "It's that, but I don’t know, maybe times 50. It’s gonna be one of them things."

While Tantum remained tight-lipped about the specific story details, he emphasised how shocking it's going to be. "As a comic fan, you’re just not ready," he said.

In addition to Tantum, the star-studded cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Robert Downey Jr. (Dr Doom) and many more.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on December 18, 2026.