Julia Roberts brings back her iconic 1990 Golden Globes power suit in New York

Andrew Garfiled, Julia Roberts 'After the Hunt' is set to release on October 10

Julia Roberts just turned head in her latest outing in New York as she revived her iconic vintage look.

The American actress, who is currently busy promoting her new film After the Hunt with Andrew Garfield, stepped out in NYC wearing an oversized unisex grey suit that took could easily take her fans back to the 90s Golden Globes Award show.

The 57-year-old was spotted in Midtown Manhattan looking extremely stunning while wearing a tailored charcoal suit which had structured shoulders.

Julia wore a grey coloured shirt beneath her blazer. She tied her hair in a neat bun and opted for minimal accessories to compliment her outfit.

In her entire look, the one thing that stood out the most was her tie, which was heavily accessorized as it had various kind of badges and pins like a bird, a gold frog, some gold cutlery and other exciting items.

The Notting Hill star carried a black purse and wore pointed-toe black boots.

Her latest looked identical to the grey suit she wore on the 47th Golden Globes. Back then, she opted for a men’s Giorgio Armani suit paired with a white dress shirt and a navy blue tied.

Previously, while speaking with Vogue in an interview, Robert’s called it one of her all-time favourite outfits.

She admitted she didn’t know people wear fancy gowns to big awards. But at the time, “I could not have known that it was going to become this, like, statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have that suit.”