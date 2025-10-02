Finn Wolfhard takes major role in 80s band Replacement biopic

Finn Wolfhard, ahead of season five of Stranger Things, is adding another feather to his cap with a project that dates back to the same 80s era of his hit Netflix series.

Following his directorial debut with the horror film Hell of a Summer, co-created with Billy Bryk, the Ghostbusters actor has teamed up with his father Eric Wolfhard, to co-write the new project.

In an interview with Variety, the actor/singer talked about working with his father on a secret music-themed project at their home in Vancouver.

"I've been writing a lot of music and writing this movie with my dad, which has been really amazing," he told the outlet

Producer Rich Peete will bring Bob Mehr's acclaimed biography, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements to the silver screen.

Published in 2016, the memoir is widely regarded as the definitive chronicle of the Replacements, the legendary Minneapolis punk band known for shaping American alternative rock.

The band including Paul Westerberg, Bob Stinson, Tommy Stinson and Chris Mars, met its downfall after Lorne Michaels banned them from ever returning to Saturday Night Live following a self-sabotaging profanity-laced performance in 1986.

Meanwhile, Wolfhard will be appearing in Stranger Things fifth and final season, which will be released in three volumes. The first part airing on November 26, while the other two parts dropping on December 25 and 31.