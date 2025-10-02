Nicole Kidman makes first appearance after Keith Urban divorce filing

Nicole Kidman has been spotted out and about for the first time since filing for divorce from Keith Urban, her husband of 19 years.

Just two days after news of their separation broke, sending shockwaves across the internet, the Babygirl star was seen out on a hike in Nashville, where the former couple has lived since 2007.

The Oscar winner was accompanied by her sister Antonia Kidman during the Wednesday, October 1, outing.

The Big Little Lies alum kept it low-key by sporting an activewear, oversized sunglasses, a grey melange baseball cap, a matching zip-up jacket paired with black leggings, as seen in photos circulating on social media.

The split between The Perfect Couple actress and the country music star was first reported on September 29. According to sources, Kidman, 58, attempted to save the marriage.

"She didn’t want this," an insider revealed. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Despite her efforts, A Family Affair actress filed for divorce the following day, on September 30.

She listed the date of separation as the same day and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

While the exact reasons behind their breakup remain private, speculation has swirled in Nashville, with sources telling Page Six that rumours of infidelity on Urban’s part have been circulating for some time.

A source close to the actress and film producer told TMZ, "All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman."

"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed," a confidant told PEOPLE. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

Kidman and Urban share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. According to reports, the former couple had already signed a parenting agreement long before the divorce filing.