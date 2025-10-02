David Harbour joins ‘Behemoth!’ cast alongside Pedro Pascal

David Harbour is lining up his next big move as Stranger Things prepares to wrap later this year.

According to Deadline, the Emmy-nominated actor is in talks to star alongside Pedro Pascal in Behemoth!, a Searchlight project from writer-director Tony Gilroy.

The story is still under wraps, but Gilroy has hinted that it centers around a cellist. He will also produce the film with Sanne Wohlenberg, with production slated to kick off this fall in Los Angeles.

For Harbour, the role would mark a new chapter as he prepares to say goodbye to Jim Hopper, the character that earned him two Emmy nods and a Golden Globe nomination.

He has already finished filming the HBO limited series DTF St. Louis and will next be seen in the sequel to the action hit Violent Night. Earlier this year, Harbour also returned to the Marvel universe in Thunderbolts*, which premiered in May.

Meanwhile, fans of Stranger Things are bracing themselves for the highly anticipated final season.

The Duffer Brothers teased that season five will deliver some of the show’s most ambitious work yet.

Ross Duffer recently shared that episodes three and four are completed, captioning an Instagram post with: “Chapters Three and Four: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume One is DONE.”

He went on to describe episode three, The Turnbow Trap, as “the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season,” directed by none other than Frank Darabont, who came out of retirement for the project.

“He crushed it, obviously,” Duffer added. As for episode four, titled Sorcerer, he called it “MASSIVE — as big as any finale we’ve ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We’re still recovering.”

With Harbour preparing to close one defining role and step into new territory with Behemoth!, both the actor and the Stranger Things creators seem set on leaving fans with unforgettable moments before moving forward.