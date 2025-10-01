'Clayface' actor shares inside details about upcoming horror film

Tom Ryhs Harries to lead DC's Clayface movie

Max Minghella has dropped a major insight about the upcoming movie on Clayface.

The Internship has been recently added to the star cast of a standalone on the DC villain, which is going to be led by Tom Ryhes Harries.

Directed by James Watkins, the forthcoming horror flick is written by The Life of Chuck director Mike Flagnagan.

While sharing details about the fresh movie, Max revealed that Clayface won’t go easy on the body horror.

He simply meant that the makers will not compromise on the horror element at all.

The 40-year-old actor gave assured fans that his forthcoming project is going to be a proper film having good screenplay.

“I think I can say safely it's going there. It’s a proper movie. It’s a really fantastic script”, he told Collider.

Previously, the actor confirmed that he has started filming the horror flick in London.

The fresh DC movie will follow the story of Matt Hagen, who’s life changes forever after his face is defaced by a gangster.

Besides Tom and Max, Watkins’ directorial, which is slated to release on in September 2026, will also feature Naomi Ackie and Eddie Marsan.