Jacob Elordi breaks silence on ‘Wuthering Heights’ casting criticism

Jacob Elordi has recently addressed online backlash surrounding his Wuthering Heights casting.

The actor, who stars as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic novel, was slammed over his involvement in the project because the character is described as “a dark-skinned gypsy with black eyes” which is nowhere near to Jacob’s appearance.

Another point in discussion are their ages as the novel depicts both Heathcliff and Catherine (played by Margot Robbie) are not mature adults.

The third and most important point is Jacob’s character sporting a gold tooth and muttonchops in the movie.

While responding about the look for Heathcliff, Jacob told WSJ. Magazine, “I mean, he has them.”

The Priscilla actor also discussed about the movie adaptation and praised the director, saying, “I think what Emerald has done is really perfect and super beautiful.”

“It’s electric. And it’s also like nails on a chalkboard. It does something,” explained the 28-year-old.

Jacob added, “It moves you in some kind of way, good or bad, but it will move you.”

Since Wuthering Heights will hit the theatres in 2026, the Australian actor has all the time to prepare for another movie, Frankenstein, where he’s playing the role of the titular monster.

Meanwhile, Jacob, who has two highly anticipated movies under his belt, is not affected by the outside noise around him and focuse only on acting for now.

“I literally just go to my premieres… I don’t really acknowledge attention. My reality is in the start of production and the end of production, and then I go home,” concluded the Kissing Booth actor.