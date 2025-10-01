Charlie Hunnam shares what he told killer Ed Gein at his grave after filming 'Monster'

Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend gave important instruction to the actor after he filmed 'Monster'

Charlie Hunman, who is all set to play Ed Gein in the upcoming series Monster, revealed that he visited the grave of the serial killer after filming.

Gein was a complexed character that could have a gripping effect on the brain of the actor, who portrayed the former in the show.

Charlie revealed that after he wrapped up the shoot of Monster, his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis asked him to “take some time after you finish, because when you come home, you should be ready to see me."

While speaking on the Today show, the 45-year-old actor opened that after he complete filming the series in Chicago, he decided to stay for one more week to "decompress" himself before going home to Morgana.

Hunman explained, "And it was about an 8-hour drive up to Wisconsin from where I was to where Ed grew up and where he's buried."

The only way he could think of letting go the character was visiting the murderers' grave.

He thought it would be a "good conclusion to go visit his grave and say what I wanted to say to him" as a means of letting go of the role and the story.”

The Gentlemen actor told Gein at his grave that he "hoped we had told his story honestly at the very least, and [I] didn't invite him to come on the journey with me moving forward."

To conclude, Charlie confessed, "I was ready to say goodbye to him and that be the end.”

The American biographical anthology series created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy is set to premiere on Netflix on October 3.