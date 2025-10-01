Marvel scraps one of its most important movies from 'Phase 6'

MCU Phase 6 included the new 'Spider-Man' and 'Avengers' film

Marvel fans will be shocked to hear that an important film has been removed from Phase 6 of MCU.

Following the release of the new Marvel Zombies miniseries and the confirmation of next season of Daredevil: Born Again, there is another project that has been cancelled before development.

It was supposedly a “Marvel Event” film that gives a hint of another crossover film.

Even though, the new project was not as big as the Avengers; it was a small scale movie having a large list of characters.

The scrapped flick was yet untitled, but many speculate that it was the next Doctor Strange sequel as a third movie was previously teased in the post-credits, but nothing has yet come out.

Meanwhile, there are some people who think that a new entry of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been cancelled, but they will be really disappointed to know if a new sequel of this franchise would be annulled.

But as far as Marvel does not officially unveil the name of the project they have cancelled, fans must not be disappointed until then.

MCU Phase 6 has some really interesting projects coming up including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), reported Gamingbible.