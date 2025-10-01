Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to welcome second child? Deets inside

Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting second child with husband Anand Ahuja.

A source close to the couple spilled to Pinkvilla that the Neerja actress is in the “second trimester of her pregnancy and the news has brought immense joy to both families”.

It is believed that the announcement would be made soon, according to an insider.

For those unversed, Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in May 2018, already share three-year-old son, Vayu.

The Veere Di Wedding actress previously shared about her first pregnancy news on social media by posting gorgeous photoshoots wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, which highlighted her maternity fashion.

At the time, Sonam wrote in the caption, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...”

The outlet reported that this news will bring joy to both families, who earlier expressed their love and blessings on the arrival of the couple’s first child.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Sonam and Anand are currently based in three cities including London, Delhi and Mumbai due to work commitments.