JK Rowling, Emma Watson's public feud escalates after recent rant

JK Rowling has responded to Emma Watson's recent comments about their relationship, which has been strained due to their differing views on transgender rights.

In a lengthy post on X, Rowling expressed her frustration with Watson and fellow Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, accusing them of assuming the role of "de facto spokespeople" for the world she created.

Rowling's remarks came after Watson discussed her feelings about the author on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, saying she still treasures their relationship despite their disagreements.

Watson emphasised her desire to maintain a positive connection with Rowling, even if they don't share the same opinions.

The feud between Rowling and Watson began in 2020, when Rowling made a series of tweets about transgender rights that were widely criticized. Watson and other Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, publicly condemned Rowling's comments.

In her post, Rowling criticised Watson for her perceived hypocrisy, noting that while Watson has spoken out in support of transgender rights, she has also made comments that Rowling believes are hurtful to women.

Rowling also accused Watson of being "ignorant" of the real-life implications of her words and actions.

Her response has sparked a wave of discussion online, with fans and critics weighing in on the feud. Some have defended Watson's advocacy for trans rights, while others have echoed Rowling's concerns about privilege and lived experience.