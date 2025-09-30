Ayushmann Khurrana to star as Barjatya’s next ‘Prem’ opposite Sharvari

Ayushmann Khurrana thrills fans with recent project update

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are reportedly set to begin shooting Sooraj Barjatya's romantic saga.

The 41-year-old actor and Sharvari, 28, will play the lead roles in the much-anticipated project.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Sooraj Barjatya has finished writing the script and is all set to take the film on floors by the first week of November. He is excited to bring in a new arc to the character of Prem with Ayushmann Khurrana. In fact, the role to be portrayed by Sharvari too is rooted but with a modern touch.”

The insider further added that Barjatya’s romantic saga will continue to reflect elements of Indian culture, much like his previous projects.

“Sooraj Barjatya films are all about celebrating the Indian Culture, and this one too will be an extension of his own world, but keeping the modern elements in mind,” the source added. “The screenplay has strong humour too, and the entire team is looking forward to get back on the sets with Sooraj Barjatya.”

According to the outlet, the film will also feature Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak, alongside Khurrana and Sharvari.

The untitled film is slated for release in the second half of 2026.