Ranveer Singh signs another project amid Deepika’s ‘8-hour’ controversy

Ranveer Singh to star in Jai Mehta's upcoming film

Ranveer Singh and Jai Mehta have reportedly decided on a title for the much-anticipated zombie-based film, Pralay.

The 40-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his breakthrough role in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), is all set to star in Mehta’s upcoming directorial.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Ranveer Singh’s next is tentatively titled Pralay. The title is in sync with the world of the film, which is hit by an unexpected disaster – both natural and man-made. While the world of Pralay is unlike anything seen before, the film is more of a human story based on how far can a man go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances.”

The insider further revealed that the project is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

“Ranveer is expected to start shooting for the Jai Mehta film from the second half of 2026 once he wraps up shooting for Don 3. It’s a film that requires prolonged pre-production, as the makers will be aiming to create a complete new world,” the source added. “The tone of the films is on the lines of World War Z and I Am A Legend, where the leading man has to fight multiple evils for the sake of his family.”

Meanwhile, the Simba star is currently gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, with Don 3 also in the pipeline.