Queen Camilla on verge of war with Princess Kate for key position

It seems that Queen Camilla’s rift with the Princess of Wales will remain ongoing matter as King Charles’s wife was left fuming following a key event.

Before Kate Middleton took on the title, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law and Camilla’s nemesis Princess Diana, she quickly became a popular member of the royal family in the public.

The Princess was not only admired for her style but for also her ability to connect with people during royal engagements. Meanwhile, Camilla has been a target of bad press ever since it was revealed that Charles had an affair with her while still married to Diana.

Camilla’s frustration is only growing as she fails to command attention like Princess Kate, who managed to steal all the spotlight during the crucial state Banquet earlier this month.

The royal family had hosted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania for an unprecedented second state visit, which the UK government had deemed very important. It was a display of full pomp and circumstance, perhaps even grander than most state visits.

Princess Kate, who was sat next to Trump at the Banquet, had “all eyes on her” while “actual queen” Camilla was “not as enchanted and did little to hide her frustration at being completely eclipsed”, a royal insider told Woman’s Day.

“Kate showed who the real star of the show is, and it was impossible not to notice the contrast,” they noted. “To be fair to Camilla, she has a right to be upset. She and Charles went through hell preparing for that state visit and it feels like Kate and William get to swan in and take all the credit.

They noted that it that after getting cancer treatment, Kate’s presence already feels “queenly”.

Camilla’s frustration could be deemed as jealously, but the King’s wife has been warned not to pick a fight with Kate. She and Kate have never had a close relationship. “Camilla is fed up with being outshone, but she should be warned to mess with Kate at her own peril.”