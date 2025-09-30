Colin Farrell makes honest confession about role in ‘Batman II’

Colin Farrell makes honest confession about his role in ‘Batman II’

Colin Farrell opened up about his role in the upcoming much-anticipated film Batman part II.

The Big Bold Beautiful Journey star who played The Penguin in the first part, hinted that what to expect from his role in the second instalment.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he told that the sequel will be more "deeper" and "scarier" than the first film.

While in the previous project the Irish actor was only featured in five scenes, he admitted to the outlet that the new film has "even smaller role" for him.

"But I'm OK with that ... I've read the script, from start to finish, and I can't say much about it. But it's deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I'm really excited to see it," he said.

Despite his brief stint in The Batman, Farrell managed to reprise his character in the spin-off television series The Penguin.

Colin also confessed that securing the part was a fantasy realized for "that child in Dublin who used to draw Batman signals on his jeans" though he initially failed to grasp director Matt Reeves' concept for the antagonist.

He explained, "I was so excited when I got the script and then I read it and was like 'I've only got five scenes'. I didn't really get it either. I thought he was a bit silly, a bit of a putz ..."

Matt Reeves The Batman II also starring Robert Pattison and Zoe Kravitz is slated for release on October 1, 2027.