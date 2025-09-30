Nicole Kidman family’s ‘true feelings’ revealed on separation

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman, 58, who shares two daughters with Urban, has leaned on her family during trying times.

As per People magazine, the Oscar-winning actress “has been fighting to save her marriage” as “she didn’t want this.”

During this hardship, the actress has relied on her family as source added, “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

Earlier, the outlet reported that the Family Affair star has spent her summers with daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, Faith Margaret, 14, and was completely “inseparable.” While the Messed Up As Me singer was consumed by his musical tour.

“While Keith has been away on tour all summer, Nicole and her daughters have been inseparable, spending time together bonding,” the insider said on August 19.

“Now the focus is back to school in Nashville, where Nic has been getting the girls ready for the new year.”

Urban and Kidman were first met at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. The couple got married in 2006 and welcomed their first daughter in 2009.

Earlier, the Baby Girl alum spoke highly of her husband Urban and his ways to keep the decades-long romance alive.

"I think it's knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the 'us.' You go, 'Does this work for us?'" she said. "When you make an us, it's yours together — that's what you create."