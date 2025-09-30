Netflix drops first look of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Bridgerton fans keep your masks on as the show braces for new masquerades!

Netflix has officially gives rare insight into Bridgerton season 4 with first image of the season.

The upcoming season is set to premiere in 2026 and will continue the romantic and dramatic storylines to made the story a global phenomenon.

While details about the full plot of season 4 remain under wraps, the poster has sparked speculation among viewers about which Bridgerton sibling will be the focus this time.

Previous seasons have centered on Daphne, Anthony, and most recently Colin and Penelope, leaving fans eager to see which love story will take center stage next.

Since debuting in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix's biggest successes, praised for its lavish production design, diverse casting, and modern take on Regency-era romance.

Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, the series has consistently ranked among Netflix's most-watched shows worldwide.

Season 4 promises to deliver more of the intrigue, scandal, and passion that have defined the franchise, with returning cast members expected to reprise their roles alongside new additions.

Moreover, Netflix keeps the adrenaline rush high with timely teases of the upcoming season’s poster reveal.

Bridgerton season 4 release date

Bridgerton season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix in 2026. The other three seasons of the show are available to watch on the streaming giant.