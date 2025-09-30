Nicole Kidman spotted with wedding ring just days before Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman with wedding ring 4 days before Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman appeared to still be holding on to her marriage just days before news of her split from Keith Urban became public.

On Sept. 25, the Oscar-winning actress attended the Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, where she posed for photos wearing her original wedding ring.

Dressed in a sleek black column gown with gold accessories, Kidman placed her left hand front and center, making sure cameras caught a glimpse of both her wedding band and her engagement ring.

The ring she wore was her vintage Cartier infinity band, which features three large diamonds surrounded by smaller jewels.

While she later upgraded to an emerald-cut diamond set in platinum around 2016, the band remains a significant symbol of her marriage to Urban.

Just four days later, E! News confirmed that Kidman and Urban had separated after 19 years together.

The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, had reportedly been living apart since the start of summer.

Sources told the outlet that Urban was the one who chose to end the marriage, while Kidman had been trying to save it.

She has since been caring for their daughters at the family’s Nashville home, while Urban purchased another property in the city and continues his High and Alive World Tour, with his next performance scheduled for Oct. 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Neither Kidman nor Urban has spoken publicly about the breakup.

However, earlier in the summer, Kidman filed paperwork to become a resident of Portugal without listing her husband on the application.

At the time, a source close to the couple explained that Urban’s absence was due to scheduling conflicts.

“Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the U.S.,” the source clarified in July.

“It is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa. He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule.”

The separation marks the end of one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages, nearly two decades after the two first wed in 2006.

Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise and shares children Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with him, has not yet publicly addressed her current situation.